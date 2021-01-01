From simpli home
Simpli Home Waverly 48 inch Wide Traditional Rectangle Tufted Ottoman Bench in Ash Blonde Faux Leather
DIMENSIONS: 42.25"W x 19.75"D x 17"H HAND CONSTRUCTED using solid wood, engineered woods and upholstered in a durable Fawn Brown Linen Look Fabric LARGE INTERIOR STORAGE SPACE with two flip over serving trays MULTI-FUNCTIONAL large square ottoman can be used in, living room, family room as a coffee table, foot stool, accent furniture or provide additional sitting Design features multi-use serving trays, tufting detail and solid wood framed base Simple assembly; just attach legs Efforts are made to reproduce accurate colors, variations in color may occur due to computer monitor and photography At Simpli Home we believe in creating excellent, high quality products made from the finest materials at an affordable price. Every one of our products come with a 1-year warranty and easy returns if you are not satisfied