Synthesizer Waveforms Gift idea for Musicians Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The Design Synthesizer is the perfect gift idea for any keyboarder, musician, synthesizer fan or anyone who likes synthie pop, house, techno, dance or indie music with synthesizers. Give it to your bandmates for a birthday. The Design Synthesizer is the perfect Christmas or birthday present for your friends, brother, sister or musician friend. Electronic music is your motto? Then buy it for yourself and show that you like synthesizers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only