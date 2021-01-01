From globe
Globe Waveblazer
Get ready for a day at the skatepark or just practicing in the driveway, with the Globe Waveblazer skateboard. Wood board design with polyurethane wheels. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 lbs 4 oz Board Length: 30 in Board Width: 8 1 2 in Distance between wheels (length): 18 1 2 in Distance between wheels (width): 4 1 4 in Wheel Depth: 47 mm Height from ground: 4 in Wheel Diameter: 45 mm Product measurements were taken using size 31. Please note that measurements may vary by size.