Mizuno Wave Sky 4 WAVEKNIT
Fly above the competition, like you're running on clouds, with the comfortably plush and upgraded Mizuno Wave Sky 4 WAVEKNIT running shoe. Runner's World RECOMMENDED Award Winner for 2019. Predecessor: Wave Sky 3. Drop: 10 mm. WaveKnit upper offers a breathable, sock-like fit with incredible stretch and hold for long-lasting wear. Padded tongue and collar with round laces that allow traditional lace-up closure. Breathable sockliner and internal heel counter offers a snug, sock-like fit. Mizuno Wave Plate technology offers energetic cushioning, support and a smooth transition. U4icX Strobel Lasting Board offers increased step-in comfort and underfoot stability. U4icX midsole works together with the XPOP polyurethane foam for a softer underfoot feel and smoother transitions that promote natural movement. X10 carbon rubber outsole provides long-lasting wear. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.