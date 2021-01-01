From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Watson Mid-Century Rectangular Sofa Table, Dark Brown
CLASSIC CONSOLE TABLE: Slim accent table with contemporary form & stretcher bar construction. Clean lines and a lightly distressed finish make a lovely addition to any modern living room or entryway MINIMAL FORM: Console table crafted from veneers, wood and manmade wood MODERN LOOK: Hand-applied lightly distressed finish SLIM DESIGN: Sofa table measures 64.0 W x 16.25 D x 33.13 H Inches ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions, hardware and tools included DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget