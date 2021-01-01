From swu
Waterproof Table Mats Heat Resistant Non Slip Place Mats Wipe Clean
Advertisement
Material:Silicone,safe for family and kids.Size: 40x30cm/15.7x11.8 inch, Set of 4. Packaged Flat.Function: Protect your tables from scratches, water, stains and heat. Waterproof. Water will not go through the placemat.Features: Useful kitchen accessories. Heat insulation, non-slip, wear resistant, easy to clean and durable for everyday use. Washable, non-fading, non-stain, not mildew, wipe clean, dries very quickly.Multipurpose: Can be used as placemats, put under hot plate, pot and cups. As baking mat, hot potholders, countertop protector, microwave mat, refrigerator pad, insulation pad etc.