TL Care Waterproof Quilted Bassinet Size Fitted Mattress Cover Made with Organic Cotton Top Layer, Natural Color, 2 Pack

Top layer made with Organic Cotton interlock; Middle layer/Back layer made with waterproof breathable polyester Measures 15" X 33" X 4". Fits up to 2" thick mattress with elastic all around for a snug and secure fit. QUIET. Extra soft materials eliminate noisy "crinkling" sounds. SOFT PROTECTION: Our Waterproof pads not only protect the mattress, they offer soft quilted cushion for added comfort. EASY CLEANUP: Our Pads make for an easy way to clean up after that occasional night time accident. Just pull them off, and throw them in the wash. Machine washable and dryable