From mambe

Mambe Waterproof Dog Furniture Cover, Recliner Throw, Bamboo-Skyblue

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mambe’s Waterproof Dog Furniture Cover Recliner Throw is the ideal solution for protecting your bed with comfort and style! Made from luxurious microfiber, this super-soft blanket is designed for recliners and has a waterproof membrane to help prevent damage from spills and accidents. Featuring a single-layer laminated design, this elegant piece is designed to lie smoothly over your recliner. Whether you live with messy pets or accident-prone people, this premium furniture cover is sure to save you precious time, money and clean-up all over your home.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com