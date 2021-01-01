From mambe
Mambe Waterproof Dog Furniture Cover, Recliner Throw, Bamboo-Skyblue
Mambe’s Waterproof Dog Furniture Cover Recliner Throw is the ideal solution for protecting your bed with comfort and style! Made from luxurious microfiber, this super-soft blanket is designed for recliners and has a waterproof membrane to help prevent damage from spills and accidents. Featuring a single-layer laminated design, this elegant piece is designed to lie smoothly over your recliner. Whether you live with messy pets or accident-prone people, this premium furniture cover is sure to save you precious time, money and clean-up all over your home.