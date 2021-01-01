From pawz
Pawz Waterproof Dog Boots, 12 count, Yellow, XX-Small
Advertisement
**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Pawz is the world’s only disposable and reusable, waterproof dog boot. Pawz boots are designed to go on easily and fit securely without zippers or straps. Fashionable yet durable, Pawz offers serious paw protection. Pawz is the most natural-feeling boot your dog can wear because without padding your dog feels the ground, providing a needed sense of security. Like a sock, Pawz moves with your dog, allowing full paw motion and maximum comfort. And imagine never losing another expensive dog boot again! Pawz come 12 in a package and each boot may be worn many times.