Waterloo Wide TV Stand for TVs up to 65" Hickory Brown - WyndenHall

The TVs just keep getting bigger and bigger. You really need to find that perfect TV Stand that will accommodate the size of your TV, while allowing you to have comfortable viewing. The Waterloo TV Stand is perfectly sized for TVs up to 65 inches. The Waterloo TV Stand has plenty of storage and space for all your media and gaming devices. It has a large centrally located open area with one adjustable shelf and two drawers. The two side storage cabinets open to one adjustable shelf. The unit features cord management cut-outs for easy installation of TV and media components.