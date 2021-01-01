Waterloo Two Light Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Cream - Finish: Nickel - (3002-PN)

The angular, upright orientation of the Waterloo Two Light Wall Sconce is highlighted by the use of crystal and glass embellishment. A cut-crystal prism at the top of the fixture scatters the warm light of two glass-sleeved candlesticks, while a soft custom shade simultaneously diffuses the light source. Thoughtful details like the white cloth wiring inside the transparent glass sleeves, streamlined arms and a simple, stepped, rectangular backplate keep the design grounded and elegant. Spider/finial shade attachment. Hard-wired. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Cream. Finish: Polished Nickel