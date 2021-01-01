From everist
Waterless Body Wash Concentrate
Most body washes are more than 70% water, made from petrochemicals and packed in single-use plastic. We had a better idea. Introducing the first waterless body wash concentrate paste. A 100% plant-based concentrate that is activated by the water in your shower. This ultra-clean formula is packed with skincare ingredients to gently cleanse without stripping skin, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated. At 3x concentrated, we fit a whole bottle of body wash in a 100ml travel-friendly aluminum tube. Made with aloe vera, vegetable glycerin and betaine, as well as a refreshing blend of five essential oils: bergamot, orange, rosemary, clary sage and peppermint. Free-from parabens, sulfates, silicones, dyes, synthetic fragrances and preservatives. Our formulas are proudly vegan and cruelty-free. Pair with Everist\'s Compostable Konjac Sponge for a super sudsy in-shower experience. Includes zero-waste tube key. 30+ washes per tube (~2 months supply) Tip: use a konjac sponge to make a little go a long way.