Watercolor Abstract Hand-Knotted Wool Dark Gray/Blue Area Rug

Features:Material: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): RectanglePrimary Color: WhitePattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: To ensure for a more lasting quality, steps must be taken during care and cleaning to protect the durability of your polished piece. High powered vacuums, more often than not, pull out of the back of rugs, causing sprouts and a generally unattractive appearance to a once flawless rug. To counter this effect, place your vacuum starting at the edge of the rug, using a low setting and high elevation, or if possible, use hand held attachments when cleaning. As well, over time, the fibers within your piece will unavoidably begin to weaken. When this occurs, regularly, yarn will poke out from the edges of your rugs, and in order to prevent pulling, it is crucial that you do not simply pull the yarn out, but rather, cut these weak fibers using scissors to maintain the impeccable quality of your rug. As well, if spills occur, it is crucial that you immediately tend to the area, blotting it with a towel to remove the moisture and to prevent any stain from setting.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialIs this rug available in different colors?: YesSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Pile Height: 1.18Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 70Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'