EVO Water Killer Dry Shampoo Brunette 4.3 oz
Refresh your look without the water waste with EVO Water Killer Dry Shampoo Brunette. This three-in-one product combines a dry shampoo for hair with flexible holding power and color-enhancing pigments to revivify your hue. This unique dry spray absorbs built-up oil to restore healthy texture, body and shine without putting hair through the extra stress of constant washing and blow-drying. Free from propylene glycol, sulphates and parabens.