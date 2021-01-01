From ebrush design dance gifts
Watch Us Dance - dance and ballet lover Tote Bag
To Watch Us Dance is to Hear Our Hearts Speak. From the lore of the native American Hopi tribe, this saying still speaks from the heart of dancers today. eBrush Design graphics for dance lovers are sure to be loved by dancers and dance teachers alike. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.