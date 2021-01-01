From undone
Undone Watch BSCMP-STND-SET
Stainless steel case with a navy leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Sky blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 60 minute. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 15 mm. Band width: 20. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Military watch style. Undone Watch BSCMP-STND-SET.