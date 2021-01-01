Wassily Chair by Knoll - Color: Multicolor (50L-GLD-BL1926)

Design by Marcel Breuer, 1925.By Knoll.Marcel Breuer began working with bent steel framing after buying his first bicycle. The designer admired the functional design of the bicycle's tubed frame and began experimenting with bent steel tubing â€“ pushing it further, in the interest of furniture design. Featuring leather strips suspended on steel tubes, the Wassily Chair was the first of its kind and became an instant classic. After its introduction, the chair was named for the artist Wassily Kandinsky, who had one of the innovative armchairs in his office. The Wassily Chair eventually furnished much of the Bauhaus where Breuer studied. It has remained in constant production and is today an indisputable symbol of modernism. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Multicolor.