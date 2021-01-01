From cshidworld
White-Washed Beveled Wall Mirror, 27' x 33'
Enhance and expand your space with this 27' x 33' White-Washed Beveled Wall Mirror. Use it to brighten up a common area, kitchen, bedroom or home office. This 1' beveled glass bathroom mirror features a 1' wide frame with a white-washed slight woodgrain finish that coordinates with a range of interior decor. The mirror size is 12' x 18' with a 4mm thickness. Each corner is securely fastened with 3 V nails, glue, and protected with Phase 2 Carb Compliant MDF corners. The back is covered with brown Kraft paper backing. The classic styling and clean lines complement a variety of architectural elements and furnishings. You can create a gallery in your hallway or living room wall by matching this mirror with other gallery frames. The versatile design allows for vertical or horizontal orientation with the use of 4 D ring hangers. Hardware is included for convenient mounting and hanging.