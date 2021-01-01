Warrior Indestructible Grey Ribbon Brain Surgery Awareness Tote Bag

Brain surgery awareness products items ideas for support fighter, warrior, survivor women, mom, her, wife, grandma, daughter, sister, patients with cancer, tumor injury, aneurysm disease disorder on recovery after surgery Strong woman with grey ribbon graphic design and motivational saying, inspirational quote, inspiring slogan brain surgery warrior indestructible. Raise a theme of awareness month May June 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.