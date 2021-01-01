From non hodgkins lymphoma awareness products znovanna
Warrior Indestructible Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Awareness Tote Bag
Advertisement
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma awareness products items ideas for support fighter, warrior, survivor women, mom, her, wife, grandma, daughter, sister, patients with disease disorder on recovery after surgery Strong woman with green ribbon graphic design and motivational saying, inspirational quote, inspiring slogan Non Hodgkins lymphoma warrior indestructible. Raise a theme of awareness month, day September 15 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.