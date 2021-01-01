Home Essence Warren 7 Piece Herringbone Plaid Comforter Set, Cal King, Grey

Advertisement
Home Essence Warren 7 Piece Herringbone Printed Comforter Set: Queen Set Includes: 1 Comforter (90"W x 90"L), 2 Standard Shams (20"W x 26"L + 2"), 1 Bedskirt (60"W x 80"L + 15"D), 3 Decorative Pillows (18"W x 18"L/12"W x 18"L/16"W x 16"L)King Set Includes: 1 Comforter (104"W x 92"L), 2 King Shams (20"W x 36"L + 2"), 1 Bedskirt (78"W x 80"L + 15"D), 3 Decorative Pillows (18"W x 18"L/12"W x 18"L/16"W x 16"L)Cal King Set Includes: 1 Comforter (104"W x 92"L), 2 King Shams (20"W x 36"L + 2"), 1 Bedskirt (72"W x 84"L + 15"D), 3 Decorative Pillows (18"W x 18"L/12"W x 18"L/16"W x 16"L)Comforter/Sham: Polyester Herringbone, Printed, Microfiber ReverseFilling: 8Oz/Sq Yard PolyesterBuffalo Plaid PatternHand Stitched Embroidery Hem On Decorative Pillow15" Bedskirt DropBed Skirt Color: Black/GreyDecorative Pillow Closure: No OpeningSham Closure: OverlapMachine Washable, Spot Clean Pillows