From paranormal halloween witch fans
Warning May Spontaneously Start Talking About Halloween Fun Tote Bag
Cute design perfect for a ghoul crew member or just your friends and family who love hearing boos of funny Halloween ghosts. Makes a fun special occasion idea for men, women, guys or girls who are into trick or treating costume parties Show how much you love to look cute in costumes with this fun design during a college party or student trip. Great for anyone who loves pumpkin patches paired with a great sense of humor 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.