From coaster company
Warner Queen Upholstered Bed Grey
Advertisement
This handsome bed offers a great night's sleep with strong visual appeal. Its contemporary metallic-colored finish makes it a shoo-in with almost any decor. The high headboard, with its precise tufted pattern, becomes a focal point for the room and draws the eye upward. The platform rests close to the floor, grounding the vertical lines in a balanced counterpart. Comfort, design and style converge to make this an essential element for your bedroom or guest room.