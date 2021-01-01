From warner bros.
Warner Bros. Malachite Cream Stone Tile Wallpaper
Cream and grey majestically intertwine creating a swirling pattern much like that of a malachite stone. Placed atop a triangular tile canvas, this organic wall paper brings a renewing energy to walls.Indulge your walls with the beauty of subtlety of a fine wallpaper texture. Warner Textures bring the high performance of a fabric backed vinyl wallcovering while exhibiting careful design details and designer finishes. For an embellished intrigue with a durable composition, Warner Textures are a dynamic resource of fine wallcoverings.