Warm 4900 Table Lamp by Vibia - Color: Cream - Finish: White - (4900-10)

The Warm 4900 Table Lamp by Vibia has a simple and modern design that can be used in bedrooms and living rooms on table tops. The shade is made from a simple mesh screen that creates ambient, indirect lighting. The rest of the structure of the table lamp is made from Aluminum and Steel and finished in White. Purity in lines, refinement in materials, and innovation in technology. Based in Barcelona, a place of cultivated design culture and an important knowledge cluster. Color: Cream. Finish: White