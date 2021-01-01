Warehouse Pendant Light by Hi Lite - Color: Grey - Finish: Weathered - ("H-QSN16112-SA-96/QSN12""ST3-96/QSNHDSMC-96")

The Warehouse Pendant Light from Hi Lite unites the space around it with a simple, yet expressive modern piece that utilizes its silhouette to bring maximum illumination to the room. Made of smooth and clean metal, this pendant rests on the end of a rounded arm that leads to a dome-shaped shade. The lamps within the shade are slightly focused, alighting the interior of the shade before spreading out into the area below in a bright and inviting wash of light. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Shape: Bell. Color: Grey. Finish: Galvanized