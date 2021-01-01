Warehouse H Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (H-QSN15114-SA-93/QSNHL-H-93)

Durability, aesthetics, and generous light achieve a true balance in the Warehouse H Arm Outdoor Wall Light from Hi Lite. Its profile creates a well-defined image of a question-mark curve as its gooseneck arm leans forward. The artful arm stays secured in a low-profile yet rugged metal backplate. With a vintage character, its wide and protective shade changes in levels diagonally to direct light. A lamp inside funnels out as a warm light with soft diffusion through the shade. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: White. Finish: White