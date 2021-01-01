Warehouse 42 Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Light by Hi Lite - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (H-QSN15118-SA-145/QSNB-42-145/QSNSK-145)

Exuding vintage inspiration, the Warehouse 42 Swivel Arm Outdoor Wall Light from Hi Lite emphasizes the traditional aspects of a faÃ§ade. Its low-profile backplate and overall tight composition underline its versatility in placement, on its own or in sequence. Evoking the goose silhouette, its slender arm rises and curves with a gestural quality. A deep-dish shade helps spread light evenly while an adjustable knuckle at its neck brings directionality. Either pointed towards a wall or down at the floor, the piece produces an even stream of light. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Color: Bronze. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze