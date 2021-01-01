Warehouse 1511 Pendant Light by Hi Lite - Color: Grey - Finish: Weathered - ("H-QSN15116-SA-96/QSN12""ST3-96/QSNHDSMC-96")

The Warehouse 1511 Pendant Light from Hi Lite hangs overhead with a traditional aesthetic delivering an enduring diffused glow. On its own or grouped, the piece makes smart use of the vertical space as it hangs neatly with slender wire. Its metal shade is representative of Hi Lite's traditional roots. The shade adheres to a time-honored form, highlighted by its deep-dish quality and flaring contours. A single lamp inside flows down the shade in steps, exiting out the opening as a filling glare-free light. Founded in 1958, Hi-Lite strives on ingenuity and ambition and takes pride in their high attention to detail. Based out of sunny Southern California, Hi-Lite operates out of a beautiful 200,000-square-foot facility. Hi-Lite specializes in barn lights and has a reputation for using only the finest raw materials, inspirational designs, and unparalleled service. Shape: Dome. Color: Grey. Finish: Galvanized