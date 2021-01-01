From wrought studio
Wankowski Lightweight Concrete Planter Box
These beautiful rectangle planters have added texture and movement thanks to the fluted 5D designs. Retro style pieces that will complement any space. Display them in a light setting for a more dramatic effect. The look and feel is true concrete but it wesubstantially less than it looks. It also has very smooth finish instead of rough concrete potters you might be used to. The size is very generous and can hold a good amount of plants without looking crowded. It does have a more modern feel to it being straight lines and concrete. Would look great on apartment balcony or large backyard patio. Create a modern space using these long low planters. Ideal for succulents and delicate plants that need room to grow. Made of Lightweight concrete through an ecofriendly manufacturing process. This composite material has no ruber, plastic, and steel. This material has all the advantages of concrete such as strength, durability, weather and damage resistance. Materials involve cement and weather-resistant fiberglass. This material has strong UV resistant ability and stay well in wind, rain, hot and cold season. By adding fiberclay material, planter is much easier to move around due to its lighter weight. Color: Pure White, Size: 14.8" H x 14.8" W x 31.5" D