Wanderer High Rise Flare In Rinse Wash - 24 - Also in: 30, 31, 29, 32, 26, 27, 28, 33, 25, 34

The Wanderer Flare is a spin on the iconic 70\'s flare modernized for a new decade. This style features a high-rise contour waistband, sailor-inspired patch pockets and a belled leg opening with a blind stitch hem detail. The fit is form fitting and snug through the waist and hips then bells out right above the knee. We embroidered our iconic sun logo on the wearer's back pocket. All of our jeans offer stretch so unlike the 70\'s classics you can actually breathe in these. What modernizes this style is the way we shaped our leg, creating the knee break higher and extending the inseam of 33" to fit over your sneakers or wedges. Without shoes, these jeans are long, but it's intentional. Hem if you wish or rock it long.