Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. The North Face Wander Pants offer a relaxed fit and a durable water-repellent fabric. Pull-on pants feature a straight leg and elastic waist. Relaxed fit gently drapes off the body for optimal comfort. Invisible zippered hand pockets. Back zip welt pocket. Machine wash and tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 41 in Inseam: 31 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam R. Please note that measurements may vary by size.