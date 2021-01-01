From the north face
The North Face Wander Boxy Tank
Advertisement
Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. Seek out the fun in the sun in the North Face Wander Boxy Tank. Enjoy this sleeveless crewneck tank in the warm weather or layered under a light jacket. Athletic fit hugs the chest and slightly relaxes through the hem. Subtle logo on left upper. 94% polyester, 6% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 34 in Sleeve Length: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.