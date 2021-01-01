Wanda E. Brunstetter's Amish Friends Farmhouse Favorites Cookbook: A Collection of Over 200 Recipes for Simple and Hearty Meals, Including Advice and

Ever feel as famished as a farmer and long for simple country cooking ideas? Brand new, from New York Times bestselling author of Amish fiction, Wanda E. Brunstetter, is a must-have cookbook from the heart of Amish Country. Amish cooks, who know how to please their hard-working family members, contributed over 200 recipes in traditional categories from main dishes and sides to desserts and snacks. Also included are kitchen tips and stories from growing up on Amish farms. Encased in a lay-flat binding and presented in full color, home cooks of all ages will be delighted to add this cookbook to their collections.