Seascape Lamps Wand Linear Chandelier - Color: Brown - Size: 1 light

A uniquely designed suspension light that shows there is such a thing as magic. The Wand Linear Suspension by Seascape Lamps will make jaws drop with its unique design that combines minimalism with the illusion of levitation. It features two canopies with differently sized cords “ one is thick, and the other is so thin it's almost invisible. Both cords are strong enough to hold up the long LED strip with ease, giving the fixture durability to belie its physics-defying look. Shape: Round. Color: Brown. Finish: Tan