From kirkland's
Walnut Ribbed Column Table Lamp
Bring a sophisticated look to any table or desk with our Walnut Ribbed Column Table Lamp! This resin lamp makes a subtle but beautiful statement. Lamp measures 30H in. Crafted of resin Walnut base finish Carved cylinder base shape Hardback empire shade in oatmeal linen Shade measures 12H x 15 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a 150-watt bulb Features a clear 60 in., plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .