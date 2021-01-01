Americanflat Walnut Rectangular Woven Water Hyacinth Storage Basket - Hand-Woven - Toilet Topper Baskets - Home Organizer Basket - Water Hyacinth Material - Use on Bathroom Vanity, Countertop

Design: This walnut water hyacinth basket offers a rustic design to your living space; features a durable metal frame for extended use; the 3 dividers provide more organizational possibilities for your living area; this basket is perfectly sized to fit over your toilets' water tank, on the shelves in your kitchen, and in your bedroom; maximize your space by tidying up and organizing your belongings Material: The storage basket is made of 100% natural water hyacinth material featuring a wire frame to keep its even shape; handwoven in Vietnam Quality: The basket is made of high quality, delicately handwoven natural water hyacinth material; the basket features a durable wire frame and is lightweight, making it easy to carry from room to room Dimensions: Rectangular storage basket measures 16.5x6x5 inches; the 3 divider openings measure 5.1 inches Use: This water hyacinth storage basket is incredibly versatile, making it ideal for everyday use; this is a beautiful decor item that can be used in any room of the house; can be used as a bathroom storage bin, bedroom organizer, and children's toy bin; ideal for storing all kinds of toiletries, toilet paper, small towels, small accessories, keys, and more