Add storage space into your home for your clothing and extra throws or pillows with this 3 drawer dresser. In a stylish, mid century modern design featuring angled legs and cutout handles of solid pine wood in a stained finish. The intriguing design integrates a transitional aesthetic to complement your home dé£¯r. With three storage deep drawers to keep your clothing organized in your bedroom or for blankets and extra bedding in your guest room. Walker Edison Walnut 3-Drawer Standard Dresser in Brown | LWR3DSLDRWT