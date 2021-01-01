Wally Buffet Table
Description
Features:Top Material Details: Tempered glassNickel brushed legsFinish: WhiteProduct Type: Buffet TableColor: WhiteMain Material: Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: MDFMain Material Finish Application: Primary Manufactured Wood Type: Mirrored: NoGloss Finish: YesFinished Back: NoDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Felt Lined Drawers: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Silverware Tray: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Doors: 4Soft Close or Self Close Doors: Magnetic Door Catches: YesLocking Doors: NoSliding Doors: NoGlass Doors: NoShelves Included: YesNumber of Interior Shelves: 4Number of Exterior Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: YesOpen Storage: NoCable Management: NoWine Rack: NoWine Rack Bottle Capacity: Removable Wine Rack: Stemware Rack: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Maximum Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Care: Drawer Glide Material: Wood: YesDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernWood Species: Spefications:ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: SCS Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: NoITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Glass Thickness: 0.197''Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32Overall Width - Side to Side: 79Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: YesShelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Cabinets: YesCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Countertop Thickness: Overall Product Weight: 182Shelf Weight Capacity: Feet Height - Top to Bottom: 10Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Warranty: