From walleye fishing freshwater fish gifts co.
Walleye Graphic Freshwater Fishing Angler Game Fish Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
If you go Freshwater fishing, you know that the Walleye is a popular game fish. And If you really love Fishing then this t-shirt is perfect for you. This shirt is also perfect if you are looking for fisherman gifts for men, women or kids. We pride ourselves on making stylish and unique designs for a variety of apparel and home items. CLICK ON THE BRAND NAME to see our great gift collection for any present giving occasion that any man, women or kid (boys and girls alike) will love. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.