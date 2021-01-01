Wallet Folio Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro - Black

Take advantage of a wallet and phone case in one with the Wallet Folio Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro. Built for MagSafe this handy phone case features 3 card slots and a built-in cash pocket so you can take your essentials with you everywhere you go. Made with recycled plastics the exterior features pebbled genuine leather for a premium feel. A built-in landscape stand makes it easy to stream comfortably wherever you are. MicroPel antimicrobial protection helps reduce bacteria and germs. And it's compatible with both 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband signals so you don't have to worry about the case interfering with your service.