Wallet Case For Iphone 12 Pro Max 5G, Stand Holder Premium Pu Leather Flip Folio Book Case With Card Slot [Shockproof Tpu Interior Case] Compatible.

Material: Faux Leather, Tpu: Form Factor: Bumper, Flip Color: Light Brown Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Pro Max, Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7-Inch Practical Design - With 3 Credit Card Holders And 1 Cash Pocket That You Can Carry Your Id, Credit Cards, Driver License & Cash Easily Without An Extra Wallet. The Wallet Card Slot Portion Also Has A Convenient Cut Out For Quick Access To Your Daily Essential Card. Precise Cut-Out & Kickstand- Easy Access To All The Ports, Controls, And Buttons Without Removing Your Iphone 12 Pro Max Case Wallet. Easy To Install And Remove. The Stand Function Frees Your Hands While Watching Videos Or Chatting On Facetime. 360 Degree Protection - Covers All Sides And Corners Of Your Phone, Protects Your New Iphone 12 Pro Max From Dust, Scratches, Bumps, And Daily Damages. This Iphone 12 Pro Max Flip Wallet Leather Case Provides All-Round Protection To Your Smartphone.