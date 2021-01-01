From york
York Wallcoverings Risky Business 2 Origami Removable Wallpaper
The word origami literally translates from the Japanese as ?to fold paper?. This craft has become iconic and now implies any folded artwork which creates three dimensional effects. Clean lines and exacting angles in soft hues are immediately recognizable as the dramatic and calm effects of origami. Manufactured on Sure Strip™, a unique high performance substrate, this ultra-easy removable wallpaper is guaranteed easy to install and easy to remove. Simply use water to activate and smooth effortlessly on the wall. If removal is desired, gently pull down on corners to remove each strip in seconds. Transform a room today with York’s easy to install Sure Strip™ wallpaper.