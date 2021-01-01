Black Wall Street Tonal Vintage Tulsa Oklahoma Black History Premium T-Shirt

Vintage Tulsa Oklahoma Black History design by TheBlackest Co. Dedicated to the Historical Black Business district known as the Black Wall Street where a vibrant economic community thrived. More than 600 black owned business by 1921 Black Wall St Vintage Black History. Greenwood Tulsa Oklahoma from 1906 to 1921. By TheBlackest Co. A Black Owned and Operated Design & Apparel Company. Spark self education in Black history with this great gift. Never forget This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.