White Wall Sconce, LED Wall Sconce Warm White Sconce Wall Lighting, LED Wall Sconce With Frosted Cover For Bedroom Hallway Stairway Porch Office Hotel

Power: 9wMaterial: White PlasterLight Source: LED G9 light bulbColor Temperature: 3000K Warm WhiteBeam Angle: 360 degreesStyle: Modern and SimpleInput Voltage: 100-240VLumen: 800LM Installation Steps:1. Please cut off the power and take a glove before installation2. Fix the circular mounting bracket on the junction box with 2 screws3. Connect the correct wires to your family circuit, insert the G9 led bulb to lamp base4. Place the lamp fixture onto the mounting bracket with screws, then turn on the switch