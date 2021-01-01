From latitude run
Wall Planter Set Fo 2 , Wall Decor Geometric Planter Hanging Plant For Home Succulent, Air, Cactus, Faux Plants, Indoor Wall Decor Home Gift
Advertisement
Product descriptionColor:Black | Size:LargeWall Planter/Plant Wall DecorNOTE:NO plant included in this item!The 2 Pack hanging planter is a functional and chic planter. Simple beauty will upgrade any office desk, bookshelf, or windowsill.Planters are made from durable and high quality white ceramics and iron.They are suitable for any smaller style of indoor plants, succulents or cacti. WIDE USEThis attractive planter offers a simple but elegant way to display greenery, adding a unique charm to your home. Helping you breathe life into roof, patio, shelf, or nook of home, office, apartments, living rooms, bedrooms, balcony, patios, indoor or outdoor garden without taking too much space. SPECIAL GIFTThis is a good gift for anyone, even yourself! Grandparents, wife, kids, friends, colleagues, and so on. A perfect gift idea for Birthday, Anniversary, Wedding, Christmas and New Year, They represent a good starting for tomorrow. It also could be a wonderful gift for plant lovers or as a housewarming gift Color: White-black, Size: 3.54" H x 4.13" W x 2" D