This Mirror is a stunning piece. mirrored squares are arranged in an offset tiled pattern. Each mirrored squared on this piece has a small bevel adding to its beauty and style. This stunning piece would be a great addition to any room. Alone or in multiples, it is a perfect focal point for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in your home. 4 Hooks are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the box in either a square or diamond orientation! Empire Art Direct Wall Mirror 48-in L x 24-in W Irregular Clear Polished Wall Mirror | MOM-10036MM-2448