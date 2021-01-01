Although it features a beautiful watery scene, this painting is fiery and full of life. Featuring gorgeous sunset colors and a skilled use of natural light, this piece will serve perfectly as a focal point above a fireplace mantel or above a regal bed. Whether you choose to showcase this gorgeous piece in your living room, bedroom, bathroom, or as a focal point at the end of a long hallway, it’s guaranteed to pull focus and captivate attention. Printed on high quality canvas material that offers exceptional detail and accurate color display, this stunning print is also super lightweight and is easy to hang. No need to deal with heavy and unwieldy frames as this piece only requires a few nails and a steady hand for mounting. Print measures: 30 In. x 40 In. Lowe's Wall Art Frameless 41-in H x 3-in W Abstract Canvas Painting | NCV0177