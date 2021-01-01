Walking Talking T-Rex - Walking Dino Kit

Advertisement
If movies have it right, building your own dinosaur is a lot of work. You need a mosquito trapped in amber, a way to extract DNA, and a high-tech laboratory on a remote island. Fortunately, sometimes things are easier in real life than in the movies. These dinos are made of wooden pieces that pop together like a puzzle. No tools, glue, or ancient DNA required so you can build your prehistoric beast right at home. Once your wooden dinosaur is complete, clap your hands (or let out your own fierce, primordial cry) and watch it walk. Choose Triceratops and a T. rex. Made in China.