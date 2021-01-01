Walker Outdoor Post Light by Hinkley - Color: Clear (2101KZ-LL)

Hinkley's Walker Outdoor Post Light has roots in the American West with its large scale, strong angular lines and no-nonsense style. The sturdy aluminum and brass construction features a two-tone finish of bold Buckeye Bronze and Heritage Brass. A welded outer form frames an inner clear, bound glass shade. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Clear. Finish: Buckeye Bronze